Vote for govt which upholds principles of democracy: Manmohan Singh on Assam polls

Former prime minister and Congress leader Manmohan Singh highlighted the parameters for the voters to judge before casting vote in the upcoming state Assembly elections.

Manmohan Singh said, "You must vote for a government that upholds the constitution of India and principles of democracy, a government that will care for every citizen for every community.

You must vote for a government that will ensure growth, you must vote for a government that will put Assam once again on the path of peace and development."