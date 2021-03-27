Hamilton Hub brings businesses to the city's west side

In Hamilton, four new restaurants are set to open within the next year – all on the west side of the Great Miami River – as developers pump millions further down the city’s Main Street.

"Hamilton's hot.

Hamilton isan exciting place to be.

Hamilton's hot. Hamilton is an exciting place to be. And it just keeps getting hotter. Four new restaurants are set to open within the next year. All four are on the west side of the Great Miami River as developers pump in millions, pushing further down Main Street.

FOR THE CITYTO BECOME A 'HUB' OF ACTIVITY."A sign of what's to come.

dave ernst: There's 25,000 cars that go by this building every day. Soon there will be a reason for those cars to stop.

You've gotta dosomething.

You have to keepgoing forward.

If we allstopped, what do we have tolook forward to?

Inside you'll soon be able to grab one of 16 beers on tap. dave ernst: "There will be a commercial glass door that will open up to the backyard area." And outside, 7-thousand square feet of outdoor space with picnic tables, fire pits, and food trucks. Ernst says his excitement goes beyond this space.

7-THOUSANDSQUARE FEET OF OUTDOOR SPACE..WITH PICNIC TABLES..

FIREPITS..

"Seems like every day there's a new announcement." One block east, a 2-and-a-half million dollar renovation will turn this former body shop into an Agave and Rye restaurant. A block from that, Billy Yanks, a burger shop and bourbon bar, is set to open in May.

BILLY YANKS..

A BURGERSHOP..

AND BOURBON BAR..

ISSET TO OPEN INMAY.., dan bates: "Extremelyexcited.

This kind of fills inthe missing link for MainStreet.

There's a lot ofactivity at the other end.

Afew shops at this end.

ONE STEPAT ATIME.., dan bates: "Now thateverything is opening back uparound us, we're notreopening.

We're full speedahead."AS THE CITY WELCOMESNEWGROWTH.We want this to be the Hub forfurther development."JAKERYLE, WCPO 9NEWS.