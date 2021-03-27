What to expect at Toyota Field

WAAY 31's Max Cohan spoke to Trash Pandas president and CEO Ralph Nelson about what he expects at the ballpark this season.

The wait is nearly over -- just 46 days from today the rocket city trash pandas will play at home for the first time ever...but as may 11th nears the ballpark experience at toyota field may be a little different than what youre used to...today i caught up with trash pandas president and ceo ralph nelson to learn more about what fans can expect.

"it's much cleaner, much less contact between folks."

Cash is king but it won't get you far at toyota field this year..the team announced friday that the stadium would go completely cash free this season .

Credit and debit cards will be accepted in the park and the teams -- trash cash cards -- which can be purchased with cash -- are available for those who don't normally carry cards.

"we're opening the stadium for the first time and if there's ever been a time to introduce that, it's when you open the doors for the first time."

But some aspects of the fan experience aren't up to the team...major league baseball is requiring that all fans over the age of two wear masks to game and also mandates the creation of a buffer zone -- separating the fans and athletes with plexiglass behind the dugouts and bullpens.

"we actually designed this stadium with the thought in mind that there would be a lot of interaction between our fans and our players, so that's going to be a little difficult a little harder for people to get autographs, a little harder for folks to gather together waiting for the players to come by after batting practice and that kind of thing."

Nelson has been told that while those m-l-b rules will be mandated at the beginning of the season they might only last a few months...but one thing that's still up in the air is fan attendance.

The league will let state and local officials make the call on that one -- which makes nelson some optimistic.

"they're gonna have 100 percent capacity at the opening of the new ballpark in texas for the rangers and we're hoping that we'll have the same thing