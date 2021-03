Vulnerable Groups Doing Better

CASES, DEATHS ANDHOSPITALIZATIONS ARE DROPPINGFOR SOME OF THE MOST VULNERABLEAMERICANS.MANDY GAITHER BREAKS DOWN THEDATA -- IN TODAY'S HEALTHMINUTEWHEN IT COMES TO COVID-19 --THEY'RE SOME OF THE MOST AT-RISKAMERICANS --BUT, A NEW CNN ANALYSIS OF C-D-CDATA SHOWS THOSE 65 ANDOLDER --ARE NOW SEEING THE LARGESTDECLINE IN COVID-19 CASERATES, HOSPITALIZATIONS ANDDEATH RATES OUT OF ANYOTHER AGE GROUP.THE DATA COMES AS THE U-S PASSESA MILESTONE THISWEEK --"70% OF AMERICANS AGE 65 ANDOLDER HAVE NOWRECEIVED AT LEAST ONE SHOT."THE LATEST C-D-C NUMBERS SHOWWEEKLY HOSPITALIZATIONSAMONG THAT DEMOGRAPHIC DROPPED83-PERCENT OVERNINE WEEKS BETWEEN EARLY JANUARYAND MID-MARCHAND DEATH RATES WERE ABOUT 96-PERCENT LOWER --"WE INTEND TO KEEP UP THISPROGRESS UNTIL ALL AMERICANSARE VACCINATED."WHILE THE AVERAGE NUMBER OF NEWDAILY COVID-19 CASESCLIMBED SLIGHTLY ACROSS THE U-S--TWO NEW PAPERS PUBLISHED IN THENEW ENGLAND JOURNAL OFMEDICINE ARE ADDING TO A GROWINGBODY OF RESEARCHSHOWING COVID-19 VACCINES AREEXTREMELY EFFECTIVE INPREVENTING INFECTION IN THECOMMUNITY."EVERY DAY, 2.5 TO 3 MILLIONPEOPLE GET VACCINATED.

SO, EVERYDAY WEGET CLOSER AND CLOSER TO THATEXTRAORDINARY DEGREE OFEFFECTIVENESS, WHICH WE'RESEEING AT THE COMMUNITY LEVEL -AND AT THE END OF THE DAY, THATIS WHAT IT IS THAT IS GOING TOENDTHIS PANDEMIC IN THIS COUNTRY."NOW -- THE NEXT PHASE OF GETTINGSHOTS IN THE ARMS OFMORE AMERICANS --AT LEAST FIVE STATES HAVEEXPANDED CORONAVIRUSVACCINE ELIGIBILITY TO ANYONE 16AND OLDER --AND AT LEAST 20 MORE PLAN TO DOTHE SAME BY THE END OF APRIL.FOR HEALTH MINUTE, I'M MANDYGAITHER.YESTERDAY-- WE LEARNED T