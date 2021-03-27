Lizella House Fire

Two people dead, one taken to the hospital after a house fire in Lizella
Two people are dead and another has been taken to the hospital after a house fire in Lizella early Tuesday morning.
WMGT
To decide who governs them, the new bill also creates a hotline to report suspicious voting activity to the attorney general.
We are learning more details about a deadly house fire in lizella that claimed the life of a five year old.
The fire happened at a home on sofkee circle around 4:30 tuesday morning.
Macon-bibb coroner leon jones says fire crews located two bodies inside the home.
He identified the victims as 41-year-old rachelle whitaker and five year old coraline whitaker.
Jones
Two people are dead and another has been taken to the hospital after a house fire in Lizella early Tuesday morning.