Lizella House Fire

To decide who governs them, the new bill also creates a hotline to report suspicious voting activity to the attorney general.

We are learning more details about a deadly house fire in lizella that claimed the life of a five year old.

The fire happened at a home on sofkee circle around 4:30 tuesday morning.

Macon-bibb coroner leon jones says fire crews located two bodies inside the home.

He identified the victims as 41-year-old rachelle whitaker and five year old coraline whitaker.

Jones