Challenge Accepted: RCTC to play in DII postseason

In order to have a postseason, the Yellowjackets will have to play up a level.

Is the r?

"*c?

"*t?

"*c men's bas team made a strong push to finish the regular season, now they're gearing up for a new challenge.

K?

"*i?

"*m?

"*t ne sports director ?

"* kaleb gillock ?

"* had a chance to tak to the team before next week's regional tournament.

(?

"(?

"(?

"(kaleb?

"(?

"(?

?

"* the yellowjackets went on a seven game win streak to close out the regular season... giving them momentum heading into the regional tournament.

The n?

"*j?

"*c?

"*a?

"*a can division three championships this year, so the team declared at the beginning of the season they will compete in the division two postseason.

After a national tournament run that ended in the semifinals ?

"* the yellowjackets aren't worried about competing a i don't think it's as many challenges as most people would think.

I mean, we beat two division two teams pretty significant amount so so i mean if we just keep playing with the toughness and stuff that we got i think we've got a good chance.

(?

"(?

"(?

"(ka the regional