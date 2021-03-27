Friday Night Blitz: Spring Week 4

Ranked "welcome back to the friday night blitz on newswatch 12."

We got some big news in regards to what on division of high school football is doing for their culminating week.

Instead of just scheduling another week of games-- the 4-a schools are doing a b-c-s style ranking system to decide the top 4 teams. number 1 will play number 2 in week 6 to decide an ultimate champion for 4-a.

Cam and right now-- mazama is the team to beat in 4-a.

The vikings were already in first before they went up and beat thurston yesterday.

This team is not afraid of any one and they put all of 4-a on notice with the 23-21 win over the colts.

Of course there's still another week of football to be played.

Next week the vikings host klamath union.

Josh here's a look at those rankings which are voted on by 12 representatives-- two from each 4-a league.

They vote for the top 8 teams and cannot vote for teams in their own league.

Mazama and marist catholic the early favorites.

Noticeably absent from the rankings is hidden valley.

On o-s-a-a dot org, hidden valley football is listed with illinois valley as one school and a 5-a independent school.

That could be why their missing from the rankings.

They have missed the last two weeks due to a covid pause but they have played games this spring.

Cam we're working to get some clarification on hidden valley's league status.

Alright-- it is that time of the week again.

We had a really good group of top plays to vote on over the last week.

But only one could win.

Josh this week's winner didn't just have one play for us to put up.

This guy was a monster on the field all night long, and his performance as a whole is what won him this award.

It is south medford's carson joe.

Josh this dude went off against eagle point.

He had 179 rushing yards including this big run to help south medford extend its lead.

This is the first time this year that a panther was nominated for the play of the week.

This was also the first time carson