Friday Night Blitz: Spring Week 4 - part 3

#5 OIT plus this week's top play nominees.

On the Blitz?!

O-i-t.

The bitter rivalry went extra innings-- highlights of it coming up next.

"welcome back welcome back to the friday night blitz.

Hard to believe week four is already coming to an end.

Like only yesterday we were getting this spring football season started.

Still plenty more time for football and more sports to squeeze in this spring.

Speaking of which-- we're gonna flip gears for a second because we had a heck of a softball game today.

Number one southern oregon vs.

Number 5 oregon tech.

Two of the best teams in the nation.

===== it was a pitcher's duel in game one-- but the raiders came out swinging-- or rather-- bunting to start game two.

Hannah shimek places one perfectly past the pitcher and puts the raiders up 1 early.

===== two outs bottom of the third-- owls down two.

Past ball and here comes mckenzie staub and she gets around lauren quirke's tag to get oregon tech's first run of the day.

2-1 raiders lead.

===== top of the sixth-- raiders with a runner on third and two outs.

Avery morehead-hutsell pokes one into center field... raiders lead 3-1.

===== bottom of the seventh-- bases loaded-- gabby sandoval in to pitch.

Mckenna armantrout hits one into right field.

Tie.

Ball game.

We go to extras-- raiders score five runs in the top of the ninth give s-o-u the win.

They're back at it again tomorrow at 11 a-m.

To the top plays!

Wednesday night football.

Bryce fanelli with the catch at his shins.

And then fleet-foot fanelli makes fast people look... not fast!

That catch is good for six-- grizzlies won it 20-13.

Cam let's go back to spiegelberg shall we?

North medford right off the bat.

Devan blankenship says thank you for this gift.

I will do great things with it.

78 yards.

Give that man 6 points.

He has earned them.

But he did he earn your vote?

Get on twitter after the show.

Last night mazama got a big win over thurston and a big part of it was this electric kick return from aidan kindt.

This kick return is brought to you in full by the mazama vikings.

The most trusted team in all of 4a.

Literally.

They are ranked number one.

Josh south medford and grants pass.

Look at this beautiful rainbow pass from deacon edgar to andrew walker.

And walker walks intot he endzone.

He gets a well earned chst bump.

=== take one more look at it.

This is a really pretty pass for a high school quarterback to make.

Vote for him and you may see this play again next week.

Next week-- the black and blue bowl returns to medford.

North versus south.

This is going to be a good one.

2018-- south blows out north medford.

2019-- north blows out south medford.

Two big time running backs going at it.

Devin bradd set a black and blue bowl rushing record the last time these two teams played.

He could be poised to do it again.

The panthers have a ground weapon of their own in carson joe.

He put up over 170 yards last week.

Next friday could be won or lost in the trenches.

Thanks for joining us for the friday night