Sandoval records two wins, Raiders take first two games in rivalry series

A thrilling day of softball in Klamath Falls with a pitcher's duel in game one finishing 2-0 in the Raiders favor and game two needed nine innings to decide a winner, ultimately going to SOU, 8-3.

This spring.

Speaking of which-- we're gonna flip gears for a second because we had a heck of a softball game today.

Number one southern oregon vs.

Number 5 oregon tech.

Two of the best teams in the nation.

===== it was a pitcher's duel in game one-- but the raiders came out swinging-- or rather-- bunting to start game two.

Hannah shimek places one perfectly past the pitcher and puts the raiders up 1 early.

===== two outs bottom of the third-- owls down two.

Past ball and here comes mckenzie staub and she gets around lauren quirke's tag to get oregon tech's first run of the day.

2-1 raiders lead.

===== top of the sixth-- raiders with a runner on third and two outs.

Avery morehead-hutsell pokes one into center field... raiders lead 3-1.

===== bottom of the seventh-- bases loaded-- gabby sandoval in to pitch.

Mckenna armantrout hits one into right field.

Tie.

Ball game.

We go to extras-- raiders