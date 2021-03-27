Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for COVID-19

Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has tested positive for coronavirus.

The cricket legend tweeted to confirm the news.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay.

However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative.

I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors.

I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country.

Take care all of you," the cricket legend tweeted.