PM Modi pays tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Mausoleum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex in Tungipara Bangladesh on the second day of his Bangladesh visit.

PM Sheikh Hasina also accompanied Indian Prime Minister.

Mujibur Rahman is also known as "Father of Bangladesh".

Prime Minister arrived in neighbouring country on March 26.