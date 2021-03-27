England Level Series | Ind vs Eng 2nd ODI Match Review | Cricket Ka Josh

Centurion Jonny Bairstow (124 off 112 balls, 11x4s, 7x6s) and Ben Stokes (99 off 52 balls, 10x6s, 4x4s) added 175 runs for the second wicket to help England chase a mammoth 337-run target set by India and win the second One-day International by six wickets and with 39 balls to spare.

#IndvsEng #Bairstow #ViralKohli #ODISeries #T20I #BenStokes #KLRahul #PrasidhKrishna #MatchPreview #CricketKaJosh #CricketMatch #ODI #ODISeries #RohitSharma #HardikPandya #KrunalPandya #PrasidhKrishna #ShreyasIyer #SuryakumarYadav #SamBillings #BCCI #ICC #IANSTV