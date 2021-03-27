Hold parrots and walk around this colourful pet trade show in Thailand

Hundreds of pampered pets were displayed an animal exhibition in Bangkok, Thailand, today (March 27).

Footage shows the adorable animals at the Pet Variety show at the Impact Arena.

They included miniature pigs, snakes, lizards, chickens, parrots, rabbits and others.

Dog owners also brought their pampered pet pooches along to the event, with many of the companions wearing colourful costumers.

Stalls at the trade show included pet foods, pet snacks, accessories, costumes and health care goods from across Asia.