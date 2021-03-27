Chaos as Thai farmer tries to chase runaway tractor before it causes a smash

This is the shocking moment a farmer in Thailand lost control of his tractor and then desperately tried to stop it racing around in circles before it caused any damage.

The incident happened in Prachin Buri province, central Thailand.

As the vehicle twirled, six people helped chase the tractor, but without success.

One of the was even thrown away by the force of the speeding vehicle.

Nearby store owner Tichakorn said: "I appreciate everybody’s effort in stopping the crazy tractor but nobody knew how to drive it." The tractor's motor eventually stopped and its owner was able to recover it.