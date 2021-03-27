West Bengal Polls: BJP leader Soumendu Adhikari's car allegedly attacked

BJP leader Soumendu Adhikari's car was attacked amid ongoing 1st phase of West Bengal polls, alleged his brother Dibyendu Adhikari was attacked on March 27 in Kanthi district of West Bengal.

"The driver got injured and the vehicle is also in a bad condition," according to Dibyendu.

"I got to know that vehicle (of Soumendu Adhikari) was attacked in Contai under the leadership of TMC block president Ram Govind Das and his wife poll rigging was underway at three polling booths.

Soumendu isn't injured.

Driver was beaten up.

I've informed Police Observer," said Dibyendu Adhikari.