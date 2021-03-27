India, Bangladesh fighting pandemic together: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Matua community in Orakandi on March 27 during his visit to Bangladesh.

He said, "I was waiting for this opportunity for many years.

During my 2015 visit to Bangladesh, I expressed my wish to visit Orakandi, and today that wish has come true.

Both India and Bangladesh want to see the world progressing through their own progress.

Both the nations want to see stability, love, and peace in the world instead of instability, terror, and unrest.

" He further said, "During Corona pandemic, India and Bangladesh have proven their capabilities.

Today both nations are facing this pandemic strongly and fighting it together.

India is working by considering it its duty that 'Made in India' vaccine reaches the citizens of Bangladesh."