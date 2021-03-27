Fort Wayne Community Schools partners with Meijer to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots to students over 1

This vaccine given in two doses, and Meijer pharmacists will administer both doses at each child’s school.

Meijer will provide the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to eligible Fort Wayne Community Schools students, which has been approved for those 16 and older.

Parents who want their child to receive a covid-19 vaccine at school need to complete a consent form first.

It needs to be returned to your child's school by april first.

