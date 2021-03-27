What the?! Sneaky motorcyclist steals driver's toll gate access in Malaysia

A cheeky motorcycle rider slipped through a toll gate entry paid for by another driver in Kapar, Malaysia.

The motorbike rider sped past the car and on to the road ahead just as the gates opened, while the car paying the fee was left stuck behind on the West Coast Highway.

Furious driver Taha Kusaimi said: "We reported the incident to the toll guards and they tried looking for them but they have already gone."