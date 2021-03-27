Five things you didn’t know about Blackpink’s Lisa

Lalisa Manoban is better known by her stage name Lisa and is one quarter of the most successful K-pop girl group to date, Blackpink.
.Here are five things you probably didn’t know about the idol...
Lalisa Manoban is better known by her stage name Lisa and is one quarter of the most successful K-pop girl group to date, Blackpink.
.Here are five things you probably didn’t know about the idol...
The head of trading app Robinhood and Wall Street hedge fund managers on Thursday fielded a barrage of questions in the U.S...