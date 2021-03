Watch: PM Modi prays at Bangladesh temples, visits Bangabandhu mausoleum

On the second day of his Bangladesh trip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited multiple Hindu temples.

He offered prayers at the Jeshoreshwari Kali and Orakandi temples.

At the former site, he offered a gold-plated, hand-made crown to the deity.

PM Modi also paid tribute to Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by visiting the Bangabandhu mausoleum.

He was accompanied by Rahman's daughter and current PM of the country, Sheikh Hasina.

Watch the full video for more.