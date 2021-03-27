Gregor Townsend: Scotland deserves better than fourth place

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend praises the spirit of his side after they ended the Guinness Six Nations with a dramatic victory in France.Duhan Van Der Merwe crossed for his second try five minutes after the 80-minute mark as Scotland won 27-23 in Paris to blow apart the hosts’ slim hopes of snatching the title from the grasp of Wales.It was a first victory in France since 1999 for Scotland and followed rare wins in Llanelli and Twickenham over the past six months.They had waited 18 years to win in Wales and had not beaten England on their own soil since 1983, but Scotland showed they can mix it with the best in the Six Nations.