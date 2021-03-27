Boris Johnson: There is nothing in the data to dissuade me from drinking a pint in the pub

Speaking at the Conservatives’ virtual spring forum on Saturday Boris Johnson said: “In just a few days’ time, I’m finally going to be able to go to the barbers.“But more important than that, I’m going to be able to go down the street and cautiously, but irreversibly, I’m going to drink a pint of beer in the pub.“And as things stand, I can see absolutely nothing in the data to dissuade me from continuing along our road map to freedom, unlocking our economy and getting back to the life we love.”