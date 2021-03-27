WB polls: BJP demands EC to act against anti-social elements for peaceful 2nd phase

Amid the first phase of assembly elections in West Bengal, BJP delegation met Election Commission on March 27 over alleged attack on BJP leader and Suvendu Adhikari's brother, Soumendu Adhikari.

Party's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said that to avoid such cases in second phase, the delegation demanded EC to round-up anti-social elements.

"This is first election in 6 years with fewer instances of rigging and violence.

To avoid even 10% of such cases in 2nd phase, we have demanded EC to round-up anti-social elements," he said.

The Election Commission has set up 10,288 polling stations, of which 8,229 are the main and the rest 2,059 are auxiliary.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.