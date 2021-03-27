Matua community praises Sheikh Hasina for inviting PM Modi to Bangladesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the members of Matua community in Orakandi on March 27.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla were also present during the meeting.

While speaking to ANI, a representative of Matua community in Bangladesh, Mintu Biswas said, "We are very happy and proud as PM Narendra Modi paid a visit here today.

The entire Matua community is glad.

We also thank our Prime Minister for inviting Narendra Modi." Prime Minister arrived in the neighbouring country on March 26 for a two-day visit.