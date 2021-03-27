Hardeep Puri releases birds in his garden to celebrate World Sparrow Day

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on March 27 released few birds in his garden to celebrate the World Sparrow Day.

March 20 is celebrated as the World Sparrow Day, however, Puri said that he was busy with the parliament session, and thus couldn't celebrate the day on time.

"I am not late to celebrate Sparrow day as I was busy in the parliament session.

When I was staying in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, I observed people using birds and sparrows for commercial operation and I felt it's not good and I brought few sparrows to Delhi and released them in my garden," said the Aviation Minister.