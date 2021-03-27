‘Confident of BJP’s win’: Assam CM; Congress asks to vote out ‘politics of hate’

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that he is confident of BJP’s win in the state during Assembly polls.

"We have worked for the people of Assam in the last five years.

People are satisfied with us.

We followed 'Sabka saath, sabka sabka vikaas and sabka vishwas," Sonowal said.

Sarbananda Sonowal cast his vote at the J P Nagar constituency in the Dibrugarh district.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's constituency Majuli is also going to polls in the first phase.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday said that he is confident that the people of Assam are going to vote out politics of lies and deceit and said his party will perform well in the state Assembly polls.

"I am confident that people are going to vote out politics of lies and deceit.

They will vote out politics of those selling hate," Gogoi said.

