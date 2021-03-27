This Day in History: March Madness Is Born

This Day in History: , March Madness Is Born.

March 27, 1939.

The University of Oregon won the first NCAA men's basketball tournament when it defeated Ohio State University, 46-33.

That year, only eight teams had been invited to participate.

Now, March Madness hosts 68 teams after expanding from 65 in 2011.

The first NCAA women's tournament took place in 1982.

UCLA has won the most NCAA men's basketball championships with 11 titles, followed by Kentucky with eight.

The tournament has transformed college basketball into the most-gambled-upon sporting event after the Super Bowl.

The 2020 March Madness tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic