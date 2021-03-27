Why shouldn't PM Modi's visa be cancelled for seeking votes in Bangladesh: CM Banerjee

Amid the assembly polls in state, while addressing a public gathering in Kharagpur on March 27, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for seeking votes in Bangladesh.

CM Banerjee said, "Elections are underway here and he (PM) goes to Bangladesh and lectures on Bengal.

It is a total violation of code of conduct of the election." "In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when a Bangladeshi actor attended our rally, BJP spoke to Bangladesh government and cancelled his visa.

When polls are underway here, you (PM) go to Bangladesh to seek votes from one section of people, why shouldn't your visa be cancelled?

We will complain to Election Commission," she added.