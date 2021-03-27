Authorities release 350 turtles into the sea in southern India

Andhra Pradesh Forest and Environment Department personnel released 350 turtles into the sea in Visakhapatnam, southern India, on March 24.

Footage showed many baby turtles resting inside a basket.

They flap their legs together to escape.

Later, hundreds of black turtles slowly make their way towards the sea.

They huddle together and walk at their own pace against the backdrop of the sand-laden region.

The survival of ancient marine turtles is in danger due to human activities.

In light of that, nearly 50,000 eggs were collected by the Andhra Pradesh Forest and Environment Department in Visakhapatnam, out of which 5,000 hatchlings have been released so far.