India, Bangladesh sign MoUs during PM Modi's visit

Exchange of Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) between India and Bangladesh was held in Dhaka in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

PM Modi also handed over a representational key of 109 life-saving ambulances to Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

He also gave a representational item of India's gift of 1.2 million COVID vaccine to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh PM Hasina presented a gold and a silver coin to PM Modi.

The coins were released on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She also handed over a silver coin released on the occasion of 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's Independence.