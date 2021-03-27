Locals enjoy Chadimaar Holi in Mathura, India

Women also hit men with small sticks.

During the unique event, large groups of people dance and play music.

Ahead of the festival of colour, locals celebrated Chadimaar Holi in Mathura, India.

Gokul is considered to be the birth place of Lord Krishna.

Local belief says Lord Krishna used to play Holi with his friends in this way.