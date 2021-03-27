Why Mamata Banerjee wants PM Modi’s visa to be canceled? Watch to find out

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of seeking votes of a section of people in Bengal during his visit to Bangladesh, and asked why his visa “should not be cancelled''.

Addressing a public meeting in Kharagpur, the chief minister said, "In 2019 Lok Sabha polls when a Bangladeshi actor attended our rally, BJP spoke to Bangladesh Government and cancelled his visa...When polls are underway here, you (PM) go to Bangladesh to seek votes from one section of people.

Why should not your visa be cancelled?

We will complain to the Election Commission." Watch the full video for more details.