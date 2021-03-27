BMC to seal residential complexes with 5 or more COVID cases: Mayor

While addressing a press conference in Mumbai on March 27, Mayor of the city, Kishori Pednekar spoke about rising cases of coronavirus and schedule of night curfew.

Pednekar said, "Night curfew in Mumbai may start from 10 pm or 11 pm on March 28.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will seal the residential societies with five or more cases.

We are seeing a higher positivity rate in high-rises.

Hotels and pubs to remain closed during the night curfew.

Only essential services will be allowed."