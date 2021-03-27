Why is PM Modi calling people of Murshidabad Bangladeshis: Owaisi in Bengal

Amid the assembly polls in the state, while addressing a public gathering in Murshidabad on March 27, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he called the people of Murshidabad Bangladeshis.

Owaisi said, "In Bangladesh, PM Narendra Modi yesterday (March 26) said he did 'Satyagrah' for liberation of Bangladesh.

If you did 'Satyagrah' for Bangladesh, then why are you calling people of Murshidabad Bangladeshis.

Why are you abusing us?."