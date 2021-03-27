Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free trapped vessel

A giant container ship remains stuck sideways in Egypt’s Suez Canal for a fifth day as authorities prepare for fresh attempts to free the vessel and reopen the crucial world shipping waterway.The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran aground on Tuesday in the narrow canal that runs between Africa and the Sinai Peninsula.
Businessinsider.co.za | Animals stranded on board 20 ships are trapped in the Suez Canal jam, at risk of starving
There is a risk of "starvation, dehydration," and death for the animals stranded on the livestock ships stuck in the Suez Canal..