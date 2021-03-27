Gareth Southgate never feared ‘tougher test’ in Albania would be called off

Gareth Southgate insists he had no concerns that England’s World Cup qualifier in Albania would be called off and is preparing for a tougher test than San Marino provided last time out.The Three Lions cantered to a 5-0 victory over San Marino on Thursday and will be looking to maintain their winning start to Group I with victory in Tirana.