Saturday, March 27, 2021

Feminists in Istanbul rally against Turkey's exit from domestic violence treaty

Opponents of Turkey's withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention against violence against women, took to the streets of Istanbul on Friday 26 March.

The convention is a Council of Europe treaty aimed at combatting domestic violence, that came into force in 2014.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday withdrew Turkey from the convention, sparking protests by feminists and other groups.

In the protest shown in the video, police set up barricades, prompting a quarrel between the women and the police, who then pushed them with their shields.

In the protest, organised by five women's groups, a banner saying 'Withdraw the decision, apply the convention' was held up.

LGBTIQ+ flags were also carried.

