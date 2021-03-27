PM Modi reiterated commitment for Teesta river agreement: MEA

During his Bangladesh visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 27 reiterated India's "sincere and continued efforts" to conclude the Teesta river agreement, said MEA.

"Teesta issue was discussed.

PM Modi reiterated India's sincere and continued efforts to conclude this agreement in consultation with the relevant stakeholders.

The Indian side also requested for early finalization of a draft for sharing of water of Feni River," said Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla in Dhaka where he apprised media about the meeting between Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi who concluded his two-day tour to the neighbouring country.

"A significant part of our third line of credit will go to civil nuclear cooperation.

Transmission lines of Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant will be developed by Indian companies under the line of credit.

Value of these transmission lines will be worth over 1 billion dollars," he added.

"Both sides (India and Bangladesh) are interested in expanding cooperation in space sector," Harsh Vardhan further stated.