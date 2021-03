'Mamata called me and...': BJP worker & Suvendu Adhikari's aide makes big claim

Pralay Pal, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal, made a big claim on March 27.

As the state voted in the first phase of polling, Pal claimed he got a call from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

She allegedly wanted Pal to join her party, the Trinamool Congress, and help her in Nandigram - the seat she's contesting.

Pal is an associate of Suvendu Adhikari, who recently switched from the TMC to the BJP, and is now challenging his former mentor.

Watch the full video for more.