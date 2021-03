Prison inmates of Jammu district jail celebrate Holi

On the occasion of Holi, a cultural programme was organized in the district jail of Jammu.

Prisoners smeared colours at each other and danced their heart out.

They also tried their hands on singing, dancing and other cultural activities.

Jail inmates expressed their happiness over Holi celebrations and urged people to not commit crimes that will land you behind the bars.

This year Holi will be celebrated on March 29 and Holika Dahan will be held on March 28.