virtual alzheimers programs

In other health news... help is out there for people affected by alzheimer's disease.

The "alzheimer's association greater indiana chapter" is offering a series of free virtual events on topics to help patients... family... and caregivers.

The first is this tuesday, march 30th.

It's happening in the evening.

The program is titled "effective communication strategies for future healthcare workers."

A second program is wednesday, march 31st.

Its happening at noon and is focused on dementia facts and figures.

A third program on "healthy living" is april 7th.

Again... registration is free.

You can find more information online at "a-l-z dot org slash