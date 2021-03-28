Paris vs Marshall

21-7.

Stayin in the lic, over in marshall the lions looked to pickup their first win as they took on paris.

1st qtr, paris just inside the marshall 50 yard line.

Danny perry finds mason hutchings in the flat.

The senior receiver cuts it back up the middle of the field and heads to the marshall sideline before being brought down inside the lions 10 yard line.

Next play for the tigers, perry handles the high snap and take the ball right up the gut and in.

Paris leads 7-0.

Still in the 1st, tigers again sniffing the red zone but the future indiana state sycamore lance rees puts a stop to that with this interception and he...is...gone...90 yards to the house for the marshall senior to make this a one point game after the failed two point conversion.

Final minutes of the qtr, paris on the goal line, the handoff to hutchings and he gets into the end zone easily.

Tigers extend their lead 14-6.

2nd qtr, paris refusing to let up on the offensive end as perry hooks up with bryan kohlmeyer for the touchdown.

As the tigers get the best of the lions in this contest 62-12.

Paris moves to