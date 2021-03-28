Fort Wayne dog groomer celebrates Easter with puppy photoshoot and parade

Rub A Dub Dub Dog Groomers and Spa hosted their annual Easter Bunny Parade and Photoshoot Saturday, where dozens of dogs got ready for their close-up.

Augie and lulu are desiree gadson's babies."he's the boy, she's the girl and we're a happy little family."

Gadsonthe five and eight year old english sheep dogs aren't camera shy.



They have photo shoots for every holiday.

"we do the easter parade, we do christmas with santa pictures.

We do everything possible here at rub a dub dub."

Gadsonthe fifth year of fun at rub a dub dub dog grooming and spa.

"spring is my favorite time of year.

I love everything about it - the weather, the colors, the pageantry."

Jonesowner tim jones is a sucker for pastels.

When he found his baby pink, blue and purple striped blazer he said..."i need something to go with it!"

Jonesand that's where the idea for the event was born."i couldn't wear it just anywhere - people looked at me kinda goofy.

With the parade and the easter bunny here it fits in."



Dozens of tail wagging, treat munching, face- licking puppies gathered for a photo op with the rabbit of the hour. Among them, kelso.

Among them, kelso."i'm trying to keep up with his seasonal pictures as best as i can."

Marshallhe's a sixth month old pembroke welsh corgi..."and he's my everything."

Marshall owner nikki marshall loves spoiling him rotten.

She says the puppy has she and her fiance wrapped around his finger.

