Ann-Marie Sheard, the mother of a 13-year-old Isaac, who has Down Syndrome, is calling for much clearer guidance on the vaccination of extremely clinically vulnerable children after facing a "brick wall" of obstacles.
Mother wants vaccinations made available to clinically vulnerable children
