Trine Retains Border Brawl Trophy with Win Over Adrian

Teams will see ???we head north on i-69 for some football... trine taking on rival adrian... thunder trying to bounce back from last week's loss to albion..

???adrian led by two at the half, but trine opens the third quarter with a 13 play, 66 yard drive... ryan hibbets caps it off with a 35 yard field goal..

Thunder take a one point lead..???but the bulldogs answer with a long drive of their own... and they finish it with six on the first play of the fourth quarter... jack wurzer sneaks it in from one yard one... adrian goes back on top..

It's 23-17..???back trine responds less than two minutes later... thunder march right down the field... xane kirby... hair flowing in the wind as he takes it in untouched... trine re-takes the lead at 24-23... ???bulldogs miss a field goal on the ensuing drive... thunder get the ball back up one... and keep giving it to kirby... the former eastbrook star gets 29 of his 166 yards on the ground right here... leads to a field goal... thunder extend the lead to four..???last chance for adrian... they need a touchdown to win it... but wurzer is swalloed up by chase crook... it's picked off by angel sanchez... and sanchez ain't stopping until he reaches the endzone..

Walk-off pick six to end it for the thunder..???trine beats their rival and they retain the 3 3 3