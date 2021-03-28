Skip to main content
Friday, April 2, 2021

11pm Livingston Stabbing 03.27.2021

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
STATE POLICE SAY A WOMAN WAS STABBED TO DEATH IN LIVINGSTON THIS AFTERNOON.

According to the investigation...livin gston sheriff's deputies were called out to check in after reports of a disturbance at a house on lola road near smithland...when they got there they say 56-year-old karla haley was unresponsive with several stab wounds...though she was taken to the hospital...she died from her injuries they say.

State police say 24- year-old claude brown is accused of coming into her house and fighting with her then stabbing her.

Police say he was arrested and charged with murder and burglary.

