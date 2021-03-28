11pm Livingston Stabbing 03.27.2021

'Time for action' - SFA summit on racism
Livingston captain Marvin Bartley says the time for anti-racism gestures has passed and called for collective action following..
Livingston this afternoon.
According to the investigation...livin gston sheriff's deputies were called out to check in after reports of a disturbance at a house on lola road near smithland...when they got there they say 56-year-old karla haley was unresponsive with several stab wounds...though she was taken to the hospital...she died from her injuries they say.
State police say 24- year-old claude brown is accused of coming into her house and fighting with her then stabbing her.
Police say he was arrested and charged with murder and burglary.
Livingston captain Marvin Bartley says the time for anti-racism gestures has passed and called for collective action following..
The NFL owners were given the power to add an extra game last year. Today they did just that, adding a 17th game to the schedule,..