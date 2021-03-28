Fourth time city mentors gathered with some of the youth at what they call big league breakfast mentors say they thought young men needed adults who they could connect with..

So they created these events where the police chief, coaches, and city leaders, all come in and meet with kids.

And talk with the kids about their goals, obstacles they may see and experiences the mentors have.

While the kids may not realize it now, the mentors say they know from experience what kind of impact these events will have when the kids get older.

(sot david foster: "some of these things when you get older, you don't realize the effect it has on you until maybe your'e 18, 19, 20, maybe 25 or 30.

But all these little things along the way add to increased mental health, and stability, emotional stability, emotional inteligence, and some of these things play a factor in the developmental stages of a childs life.") foster says they try to hold these events every three to four months.

And he says he's happy to introduce mentors with a younger generation in need of connections.