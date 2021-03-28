1st Sports Part 3-27

<<skies are slowly starting to clear this evening.

Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s tonight.

Tomorrow will be a sunny and slightly warmer day with temperatures climbing into the lower 60s.

Southerly winds will start to pick up on monday pushing temperatures into the low to mid 70s.

Winds will be breezy at times on monday with gusts up to 40 mph.

A cold front will move through on tuesday dropping temperatures back into the 50s.

Conditions look to through the week.

The northwest missouri state men's basketball team trying to finish off the season with a national championship today... kq2's mitchell riberal joins us in studio... thanks maddie... the bearcats dominated their elite 8 and final four games this week, so things looked pretty good for the 2019 national champions..

And northwest didn't disappoint... northwest missouri state taking on west texas a&m in the d2 national title game.

Buffaloes lead early 6-2...== but it changes rather quickly..

Trevor hudgins having himself a pretty good start in this one..=== the d2 player of the year with 15 points in the first half..

Knocking down some tough shots..== northwest leads 48-29 at the half..== second half.

Cats lead by more than 30 at one point... wes dreamer for three..== ..then its hawkins for three..

The elite 8 most outstanding player..

Putting on a show... then in open space... hawkins slams one home..== and for the third time in program history... the bearcats national champions..

Ryan hawkins 31 points and 18 rebounds..

Northwest wins the championship..

With an impressive 26-point win..

80-54... so the bearcats national champions..

Let's go out to evansville, indiana..

Where we find our own kq2 chris roush.

With more from the national title win... <<the bearcats back on top of the ncaa division two basketball mountain as the bearcats win their third national championship in the last four tournaments with an 80 to 54 victory over west texas a&m saturday afternoon.that's a great day to be a bearcat right now, that's for sure.

You know, the feeling never gets old,it's really neat to be able to win this for your kids, because they put in so much effort, especially this season, you know, with all the covid to it, and it makes it a mental grind.

I mean, it's a it's a mental grind.

And i said that at the beginning of the year that you know, the team that's going to win, this is going to be the team that's the toughest mentallythis one's just i feel like it was a lot more player led just because of covid.

And the restrictions that we did have, you know, we had a quarantine there period right before christmas break, where we had 23 days without basketball.

And we had to find a way to stay in shape.

You were outside shooting in december once again, i'll plenty more on the bearcats run to this national title coming up later on in sports.

Reporting from evansville, indiana, chris roush kq2 sports with the bearcats winning, new bearcats gear is now available we spoke with the president of ultimate athletic sportswear on the new gear << mitchell riberal reporting (nat sound, bearcats win the national championship) the northwest bearcats are the division 2 men's basketball championsmeaning new gear is in the works for fanssot: john doole: president of ultimate athletic sportswear: "um, we're gonna print white shirts, we have uh black shirts, and uh green shirts, so pretty much anything you want, you can go down to hy-vee maryville and pick up your championship gear"getting the gear on store shelves is no small taskit takes a lot of preparationsot: doole: "we've been waiting for a couple weeks, following northwest, we knew they had a shot at it, so we started preparing the graphics two weeks ago"once the design was approved and orders received began(nat sound< hats and shirts machine making)the hats embroidered(nat sound hats) and shirts printed(print machine)getting ready to be sold at hyvee maryville from 7 to midnight saturday and sunday morning normally, they would wait till the game is over to start printing,but this year,,, they just had a feelingsot: doole: "we kind felt that they were gonna win and very confident so we had all our staff here ready to print"....."we told everyone to be here at the beginning of the game and lets start getting everything set up" northwest has been winning in many different sports.helping ultimate athletic prepare for the national titleand winning the championship?

Is just what they expected.sot: doole: "for northwest, we expect them to win championships, right, so, you know, we're not printing just northwest shirts, its champions.

Its all inreporting from parkville, mitchell riberal, kq2 news shirts and hats are currently being sold at the hyvee in maryville until midnight tonight and then the remaining gear will be available tomorrow morning.

Back to you