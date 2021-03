Doctors concerned over Brazil COVID-19 variant

NOT OVER - AND DOCTORS DO NOTWANT THE BRAZIL VARIANT - TOSPREAD.((PKG))THE COVID-19 BRAZIL VARIANT ALSOKNOWN AS P1 - HAS BEEN FOUND INATLEAST 15 STATES - INCLUDING OURNEIGHBORING STATE OF CALIFORNIA.RESEARCHERS RECENTLY FOUND THATTHE VARIANT - CAN BE TWICEAS TRANSMISSIBLE AS THE ORIGINALVIRUS - AND((SOT))Dr. Daliah Wachs"It seems to impact youngerpeople a lot more than the othervariants"DOCTOR DALIAH WACHS - ISCONCERNED OVERTHE RESEARCH - WHEN IT COMES TOTHE BRAZIL VARIANT - ANDVACCINES.((SOT))Dr. Daliah Wachs"P1 also seems to evade some ofour vaccination efforts andmight be able to evade ourcurrent vaccines like thePfizer, Moderna and Johnson andJohnson"ACCORDING TO THE LATEST CDC DATA- 35 PERCENT OF AMERICAN ADULTSHAVERECEIVED AT LEAST ONE DOSE OF ACOVID-19 VACCINE AND 19 PERCENTARE FULLY VACCINATED.NEVADA - JUST OPENED UP VACCINEELIGIBILITY TO THOSE 16 YEARS OFAGE AND OLDER THIS PAST WEEK -IN THE RACE TO GET THE NATIONPROTECTED FROM THE VIRUS.AT THE SAME TIME - VEGAS ISCOMING BACK TO LIFE.

CROWDS --AND TRAFFIC RETURNING ONCEAGAIN.DOCTOR WACHS SAYS TRANSMISSIONRATES IN VEGAS - MUST STAY LOW.((SOT))Dr. Daliah Wachs"We seem to fill up ourhospitals a little sooner thanother places because not only dowe have Vegas folk, but we havetourists"((LL TAG))AGAIN - NO CONFIRMED BRAZILIANVARIANT CASES HERE IN THE SILVERSTATE.HOWEVER IN CALIFORNIA - THEVARIANT HAS BEEN FOUND INSan Bernardino, San Diego - ANDIN THE Bay Area - AS RECENTLY A