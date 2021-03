Many residents in Boulder stepped out of their homes last night, took ten deep breaths and then stood silently for ten minutes, to honor the ten victims of Monday's shooting.

I'M JACLYN ALLEN.ALL NEW AT 10:00, EVERY BOULDERPOLICE PATROL CAR WILL NOW HAVETHESE DECALS ON THEM.THEY SAY ALWAYS IN OUR HEARTSAND INCLUDE THE NAMES OF THE 10VICTIMS IN MONDAY'S SHOOTING.FOR THE FIRST TIME TONIGHT,PEOPLE IN BOULDER ARE SHOWING ANEW TAKE ON WHAT BOULDER STRONGMEANS.STEPPING OUTSIDE THEIR HOMES FOR10 MINUTES OF SILENCE FOR THOSE10 LIVES LOST THIS WEEK.MANY GATHERED AT THE MEMORIALFOR THAT EMOTIONAL MOMENT ANDTHAT'S WHERE DENVER7'SLANCE HERNANDEZ IS LIVE.LANCE, 10 MINUTES OF SILENCESPEAKING VOLS.